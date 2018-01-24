Prolific Prep's Jordan Brown gets his McDonald's jersey, says his college choice may come soon

Jordan Brown, a 6-10 senior center for Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), had a tough decision to make before this season. He had spent three seasons at Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.), but going into his senior year, he wanted better competition.

The move wasn’t always easy, but on Tuesday afternoon, he got his honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Game when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by Prolific Prep.

“The toughest adjustment for me has been all the travel,” he said. “I thought I was used to traveling, but not like this. The plane rides are tough (because of his height) when you don’t get the exit seats. We’re gone almost every weekend, but it’s worth it because I’m getting to play against good competition.”

This weekend, he goes up against Aspire Academy (Louisville) center Charles Bassey, considered one of the best big men in the 2019 class.

“I have played against him before at Adidas nation,” he said. “Not a whole lot of people were able to see the game, but it was good game between us.”

Brown’s list of schools are down to California, Gonzaga, Louisville-Lafayette, Nevada, St. John’s and UCLA. He said he may not wait until signing day to announce his choice.

“Originally, it was going to be in springtime, around May or April, but now it could be earlier,” Brown said. “I guess it will be a surprise. I do want to take more visits to make sure I check everything out.”

While Louisville-Lafayette hasn’t had the recent success of the other schools, it is the alma father of his father, Dion, who played for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 1980-1984 and is in the school’s athletics hall of fame.

“That’s my dad’s legacy over there,” he said.

Brown said of all the coaches who are pursuing him, they all have their strengths. He said Cal coach Wyking Jones can rap and St. John’s Chris Mullins is the best one-on-one player of the group.

He couldn’t decide which of the coaches he’d choose if he had a four-hour car ride with one of them.

“It’s hard because all of them I get along with so well and all of them have great stories because they’ve played in the NBA or coached in the NBA or have a lot of basketball experience.”

The McDonald’s game tips off on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.