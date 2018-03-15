Prominent Tennessee high school football coach steps down

Ricky Bowers has stepped away from football.

The longtime Nashville private school football coach, who has combined to win seven state championships, has resigned as Ensworth football coach after he started the program 14 years ago.

Bowers, who started the Ensworth program in 2004, won four straight Division II-AA state championships from 2010-13. He won three consecutive DII-AA championships at Montgomery Bell Academy prior from 1998-2000.

Ensworth announced the decision in a press release on Thursday. Assistant Jeremy Garrett has been named Bowers’ replacement.

Bowers has a 192-47 record as a football coach. The Tigers went 7-4 this past season, losing 28-20 to Baylor in the opening round of the Division II-AA playoffs.

Bowers will remain as the school’s associate head of school and athletic director.

