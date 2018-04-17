Arizona high schoolers look to pro athletes for the ultimate competition: promposals

While most Arizona teams have entered the offseason, in high schools across the Valley, a fierce competition is brewing.

That’s right – it’s promposal season!

For those unfamiliar with the term, a promposal is a more creative way of asking someone to be your prom date, typically with a theme and some good ole wordplay. Over the past few years, high school students have gotten more and more creative as they compete for likes and retweets, and of course, try to impress their potential dates.

When it comes to popping the prom question, there are erratic heartbeats, a chance to feel the thrill of victory or the crush of defeat, and probably some over-active sweat glands. Honestly, it kind of is a sport.

So it makes perfect sense that high schoolers around the state are referencing Arizona teams and athletes as they shoot their shot.

Take Phoenix Desert Vista punter Kyle Ostendorp’s sign to pole vaulter Sevanna Hanson, for example.

A baseball theme, complete with a Jake Lamb reference, the Diamondbacks’ font on the A and tickets to a game? Flawless execution.

Or check out this Suns-themed poster that Josh Saad used to ask Alana Campos – three player puns and a couplet in one sign!

On top of that, anyone who could stay loving the Suns this season clearly knows a thing or two about staying committed through the ups and downs.

Liz Daniels proved that prom is a team sport when she was the one to ask Cody Pestino. Looks like her reference to Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals was well received.

Fitzgerald helping someone secure a prom date is somewhat full-circle; when he went to prom, he borrowed Randy Moss’ car to impress his date. Everyone needs a little help sometimes.

For more, visit AZCentral.com