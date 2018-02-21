Quarterfinals underway in #DreamFearlessly contest for American Family Insurance slam dunk and three-point contests

The final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are up for grabs, and you can help decide who will get to compete.
The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest is underway to select the last participant in the slam dunk contest, and men’s and women’s three-point contests.
Eight players have been voted to the second round, which is officially underway and runs until next Wednesday.
Fans can vote by entering the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at AmFam.com/FanVote. There is a limit of one vote per device per day for each head-to-head matchup.
The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected on CBS on Sunday, April 1 at 3:30 pm. ET. Below is the remaining schedule.
- Round 2 Feb 21st-28th (8 players)
- Round 3 March 1st -8th (4 players)
- Final Round March 9th-16th (2 players)
Here are the eight remaining players in each event:
Dunk contest
- Manny Ansong (New Milford, Ct.)
- Robby Carmody (Mars, Pa.)
- Jamal Harris (Indianapolis)
- Jaxson Hayes (Cincinnati)
- Hagen Wright (Payson, Utah)
- Detorrion Ware (Hopkinsville, Ky.)
- Brent Price (Wheeling, W. Va.)
- Cade Byers (Pikeville, Ky.)
Men’s 3-point championship
- Sam Phillips (Forney, Texas)
- Hayden Sprenkel (Boone Terre, Mo.)
- Scott Gowan (Rockford, Ill.)
- Casey Tuttle (Williamsville, Ill.)
- Jalen Moore (Cloverdale, Ind.)
- Cam Berry (Santee, Calif.)
- Adam Flagler (Duluth, Ga.)
- Timmy Benavides (San Antonio)
Women’s 3-point championship
- Natalie Nickless (Carmel, Ind.)
- Hailey Walker (Gilbert, Ariz.)
- Lexy Lake (Harrodsburg, Ky.)
- Caitlyn Poore (Shelbina, Mo.)
- Kaylee Pierce (Massillon, Ohio)
- Tierra Morris (Richmond, Va.)
- Macee Sugrue (Orlando)
- Abby Walker (Cloverdale, Ind.)