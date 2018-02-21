Quarterfinals underway in #DreamFearlessly contest for American Family Insurance slam dunk and three-point contests

The final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are up for grabs, and you can help decide who will get to compete.

The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest is underway to select the last participant in the slam dunk contest, and men’s and women’s three-point contests.

Eight players have been voted to the second round, which is officially underway and runs until next Wednesday.

Fans can vote by entering the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at AmFam.com/FanVote. There is a limit of one vote per device per day for each head-to-head matchup.

The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected on CBS on Sunday, April 1 at 3:30 pm. ET. Below is the remaining schedule.

Round 2 Feb 21st-28th (8 players)

Round 3 March 1st -8th (4 players)

Final Round March 9th-16th (2 players)

Here are the eight remaining players in each event:

Dunk contest

Manny Ansong (New Milford, Ct.)

Robby Carmody (Mars, Pa.)

Jamal Harris (Indianapolis)

Jaxson Hayes (Cincinnati)

Hagen Wright (Payson, Utah)

Detorrion Ware (Hopkinsville, Ky.)

Brent Price (Wheeling, W. Va.)

Cade Byers (Pikeville, Ky.)

Men’s 3-point championship

Sam Phillips (Forney, Texas)

Hayden Sprenkel (Boone Terre, Mo.)

Scott Gowan (Rockford, Ill.)

Casey Tuttle (Williamsville, Ill.)

Jalen Moore (Cloverdale, Ind.)

Cam Berry (Santee, Calif.)

Adam Flagler (Duluth, Ga.)

Timmy Benavides (San Antonio)

Women’s 3-point championship