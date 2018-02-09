Quentin Grimes excited to add to Houston natives' McDonald's All-American Game legacy

College Park (Texas) combo guard Quentin Grimes received his honorary jersey Friday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

A Kansas signee, the 6-foot-4 Grimes is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 power forward and a top-10 prospect overall by ESPN. While he’s ready for college competition, Grimes said he’s excited about the experience of playing in the first McDonald’s All-American Game in Atlanta and following in the footsteps of some of his local heroes.

“It’s a great accomplishment to know all your hard work pays off. I thank the McDonald’s committee for selecting me and having me as part of this event. My parents and teachers and coaches are all there.

“I always knew about it because it’s a big time game and every high school player wants to be a part of it. De’Aaron Fox and Jarred Vanderbilt I’ve known for the past five or six years, so I wanted to keep the legacy going.”

Grimes is heading toward Atlanta on some kind of a roll. The Woodlands native — whose brother Tyler Myers plays for the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets — recently recorded his first 50-point game and has recorded six of his 10 career 40+ point contests during his senior year. He’s on fire, and the diehard Texans and Rockets fan knows it.

“It’s just staying in the gym, playing afterward. I won the Houston player of the year last night and we have our big rivalry game tonight. If we win that would be icing on the cake.”

The Texas native will travel to Atlanta for the McDonald’s game, which will be held in Peach State for the first time. Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.