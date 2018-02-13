Immanuel Quickley survives scare, ready to play in McDonald's All American Game

Immanuel Quickley worried everyone on the court, including himself, when he went down with an apparent knee injury Monday in a 78-71 loss to Mount St. Joseph’s (Baltimore) and its McDonald’s All-American, Jalen Smith.

After laying on the court for a few moments, Quickley got back up and walked off the court on his own power.

“I’m good, I’m good, I’m feeling better,” Quickley said. “Nobody wanted to see me go down.”

Quickley, a 6-3 guard from John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), has already signed with Kentucky. He is ranked No. 15 overall and the No. 3 point guard in the 2018 class by 247Sports.

He was honored Tuesday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance. The McDonald’s game tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“The coolest thing about McDonald’s is all the players who have come through here and made it to the NBA,” he said.

He will suit up for the East team at the McDonald’s All American Game, on the same side as Smith.

“I’ve known him for about four years now and have played against him since,” Quickley said. “The only time I’ve played him is high school. We’ve played against each other 11 times, so he pretty much knows how I play and I know him.”

Quickley keeps a close eye on Kentucky basketball and said he wasn’t bothered by the Wildcats’ recent slump, where they lost three in a row.

“I’m not concerned,” Quickley said. “Coach Cal is a really good coach and I think the last time they struggled like this was the (2013-14) team that had Julius Randle and the Harrison twins and they made the Final Four. (This year’s Kentucky players) are freshman and they’ll get used to the grind.”

