R.J. Barrett, Christyn Williams named Morgan Wootten Players of the Year

Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett and Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.) guard Christyn Williams are the most feared backcourt players in their respective sports, both are ranked No. 1 in the 2018 class, both are signed on to suit up for two of college basketball’s Blue Blood programs – Barrett to Duke and Williams to Connecticut – and both will suit up in the McDonald’s All American Games, which tip on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, they shared another thing in common: Being named Morgan Wootten Player of the Year.

Barrett and Williams will receive their Morgan Wootten Player of the Year awards on Tuesday, March 27 in Atlanta during a special ceremony.

The award, established in 1997, pays tribute to Morgan Wootten’s accomplished teaching and coaching career and each year the award recognizes two players who show leadership and embody the values of a student athlete.

Barrett led Montverde to a perfect 32-0 record and the top spot in the USA Today Super 25. The Eagles will be the top seed in the GEICO High School Nationals, which kickoff on March 29.

“I’m honored to be selected as the 2018 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year,” Barrett said. “I’m very grateful to those that voted for me to join the group of special athletes that have won this award in the past. I want to thank God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches and the Montverde community that have helped me grow as an athlete, student and person.”

Last Friday, Williams turned in a dominant performance – 42 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks – to lead Central Arkansas Christian past Riverview (Searcy, Ark.) 68-57 for the 4A state title.

“Playing as an all American and also receiving the Morgan Wooten Award is an indescribable feeling,” Williams said. “I know any one of the 24 players selected could have received this award and I am truly humbled and grateful to be a recipient.”

