R.J. Barrett, Christyn Williams named Naismith High School Players of the Year

Montverde Academy (Fla.) star R.J. Barrett and Central Arkansas Christian’s Christyn Williams were named the Naismith Trophy High School Players of the Year Friday.

Barrett will play next season at Duke, while Williams is headed to UConn.

“I give God all of the glory because without him none of this would be possible. It means the world to me to win the Naismith Player of the Year Award,” Williams said. “It has been one of my goals since eighth grade and to finally see my dreams turning into reality is an amazing feeling. It is a blessing to represent Arkansas with this national award, and I am very grateful to be given this opportunity.”

Barrett echoed Williams’ sentiments.

“It is an honor to receive the Naismith Player of the Year award,” Barrett said. “I want to thank God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches and the Montverde community, as well as all the people who voted for me.”