R.J. Barrett, No. 1 Montverde Academy erase six-point deficit in final 30 seconds to stay unbeaten

It ain’t over ’til it’s over. No. 21 Roselle Catholic (N.J.) learned that the hard way against unbeaten No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) Friday.

Leading 59-53 with less than 30 seconds remaining, Duke signee R.J. Barrett scored seven unanswered points to lead the Eagles to a 60-59 victory.

Here’s the final three, which came following one of many Roselle turnovers:

“I mean, we should’ve won by more,” Barrett told Zagsblog. “We’re the better team. but it’s a tough team. They’re playing in front of their home crowd and we had to win this one for Coach (Kevin) Boyle.”

Boyle, currently Montverde’s coach, formerly helped St. Patrick’s to five New Jersey Tournament of Champions titles.

The ending will be somewhat reminiscent to Duke fans. The Blue Devils once erased a 10-point lead in a minute against rival Maryland.

Barrett finished with a game-high 20 points, 18 of which came in the second half.