Rankings: Top 12 running backs in the 2020 class

USA TODAY’s Jim Halley, after discussions with coaches and CBS Sports Network recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, is listing the top dozen 2020 running back recruits. The players are ranked on their college and pro potential, with production, difficulty of competition, speed, ideal size and weight factoring into the decision.

This is preliminary to The Chosen 25 recruiting rankings, which will come out later this summer.

RANKINGS: Top Class of 2019 Running Backs