Rankings: Top 12 running backs in the 2020 class

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 6, 2018
USA TODAY’s Jim Halley, after discussions with coaches and CBS Sports Network recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, is listing the top dozen 2020 running back recruits. The players are ranked on their college and pro potential, with production, difficulty of competition, speed, ideal size and weight factoring into the decision.
This is preliminary to The Chosen 25 recruiting rankings, which will come out later this summer.
RANKINGS: Top Class of 2019 Running Backs
bijan robinson, Chosen 25 Football Rankings, Chosen Rankings, Chris Tyree, Class of 2020, Demarkus Bowman, Don Chaney Jr., football, Football Player Rankings, Jalen Berger, Jase McClellan, Jaylan Knighton, Jo’Quavious Marks, Kendall Milton, Lawrance Toafili, Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper, Zachary Evans, Chosen 25