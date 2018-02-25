Ranney fulfills destiny with dominating SCT win over Mater Dei Prep

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Everyone knew this day was coming – or should have. All you had to do was see a Ranney School hoops game over the past three seasons to understand they would have their moment at OceanFirst Bank Center.

That’s how much young talent filtered into the gym on Hope Road in Tinton Falls for the 2015-16 season.

Now Scottie Lewis, Bryan Antoine and company are juniors, and on Saturday night they fulfilled their destiny by claiming the Shore Conference Tournament title in dominating fashion, throttling Mater Dei Prep, the two-time defending champions, 52-28.

“We created history our freshman year, we created history our sophomore year, and now it’s our junior year,'” said Lewis of the program’s progression, winning a Shore Conference division title for the first time two seasons ago, before advancing to the SCT semifinals last year.

“We knew we were going to come out and win a Shore Conference Tournament. From Day One of tryouts, that’s what we talked about.”

