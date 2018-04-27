Coach arrested for heroin also allegedly had sexual relationship with student

A Georgia coach who allegedly brought heroin to school also engaged in a sexual relationship with a student, according to police.

Raquel Eleana Spencer, 28, was arrested after “behaving unusually” during school and a search of her person turned up heroin. Spencer was an English teacher in addition to coaching cheerleading and track at Northwest Whitfield County High School.

On Thursday, police say they found evidence on Spencer’s phone that indicated a sexual relationship with a student. She was charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Spencer, who had been with the district since 2013, resigned Wednesday night.

She is expected in court Friday on the sex charge.