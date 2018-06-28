Rare two-sport 4-star prospect Drake London commits to USC

There aren’t many athletes talented enough to break out on both the football field and basketball court at the same time. When they come, the Julius Peppers of the world are hyper valuable to any program that can find any way to get their hands on them.

247Sports hoops National Recruiting Analyst @JoshGershon breaks down how Drake London fits in for @USC_Hoops and how London possesses some similarities to De'Anthony Melton:https://t.co/Rv0JxldzPt pic.twitter.com/mvyG7ZQhRb — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) June 27, 2018

Enter USC and the Trojans’ newest football — and basketball — commit Drake London. A 6-foot-4 wide receiver and shooting guard, from Moorpark High in Calif., London is considered a four-star recruit in both sports. One recruiting analyst —247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman — called London one of the most physical possession receivers in the Class of 2018 and predicted he could eventually wind up as a tight end, all while continuing to drive the lane as a shooting guard on the basketball court.

Meanwhile, it’s clear that the rarity of finding a genuine two-sport collegiate talent significantly impacted the degree of interest and the velocity of London’s recruiting; Arizona and Kansas had reportedly recently inquired about London’s basketball interest.

“Everybody was trying to get involved,” BTI Prospects coach Robert Icart, who coaches the teen in basketball, told 247Sports. “The plan is to do both right now and make a decision later.”

Or, perhaps he won’t have to make that decision at all. It’s high time the NCAA saw another Julius Peppers breakthrough. Maybe London is that player.