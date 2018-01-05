VIDEO: Ray Lewis delivers Under Armour Next motivational speech

Ray Lewis spent the past week coaching up some of the younger attendees of the Under Armour events at the brand’s All-America Game week.

That culminated in his coaching appearance in the Under Armour Next game, which included a moment of genuine Ray Lewis being Ray Lewis:

First of all, a phrase like, “Greatness is consistency,” is such a platitude that it’s pretty much universally true. Secondly, Ray Lewis delivers that line with such genuine belief that it hardly matters what he said.

He could have offered up a “Greatness can only be achieved when you drink chilled Octopus blood” and it would be absolutely believable.

And that’s precisely why we should all have Ray Lewis as our personal motivational coaches. We could all use that kind of conviction about something. Anything. Everything. And the beauty of the matter is that Ray Lewis would definitely have that conviction about anything, whether he knew something about the subject or not.