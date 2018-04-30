Reclassifying opens up options for Memphis high school hoops star Mark Freeman

For Mark Freeman, the decision to reclassify to the class of 2019 and put his college basketball career on hold for another year wasn’t an easy one. But it’s one that he hopes will pay off.

And his summer team should afford him plenty of opportunities to showcase himself.

Freeman — the all-state point guard from Southwind — said Monday that he will play this summer with the Bluff City Legends on the EYBL circuit. The Legends are the old Team Penny organization that was renamed after its founder, Penny Hardaway, took over the head coaching job at the University of Memphis.

Freeman announced on Twitter late last week that he would not be attending LIU Brooklyn and was re-opening the recruiting process.

“I’m going to run with them,” Freeman said. “Reclassifying … another year of playing EYBL I believe will get me some more and better options. Me and my mom and dad talked and we just decided re-opening my recruitment was best for us.

“It was very tough. I love DK (LIU Brooklyn coach Derek Kellogg) and my decision isn’t anything against him. It’s just … playing with Bluff City Legends will help my exposure.”

Read the rest of the story in The Commercial Appeal