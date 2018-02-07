Recruit Q&A: St. John's College QB Kevin Doyle happy with choice of Arizona

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) quarterback Kevin Doyle has had an interesting week. On Sunday, the District of Columbia’s Gatorade Player of the Year decommitted from Michigan and on Wednesday, he committed to Arizona, choosing the Wildcats over Colorado State. USA TODAY talked with Doyle about his decision.

When did you make the choice?

“I knew last night when I decided and said, ‘All right, I’m going to Arizona.’ I felt good with it and I’m really excited for it.”

RELATED: Signing Day updates, analysis

Are you concerned Arizona may have six quarterbacks?

“I love to compete. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have moved three hours away from my family (who lives in the Philadelphia area) and gone to St. John’s to play the No. 2 schedule in the country.”

What sold you on Arizona?

“Coach (Kevin) Sumlin and (offensive coordinator Noel) Mazzone have been great to me. They have a lot of faith in me. As soon as they were hired, I was put in touch with Coach Mazzone. I went on a visit there and came home and decided that’s where I want to go.”

When did you tell Colorado State?

“I made that call earlier this morning. I said thanks but no thanks. Obviously in this industry, it’s tough, but they understand. It’s an honor that they want you to play for them. It’s difficult because you build relationships with people. Even the thing (on Sunday) to Michigan was difficult. I’m very fortunate to have a place now.”

How did you deal with the reaction from Michigan fans?

“It’s the nature of the game. You see the Jimmy Fallon show with the celebrity mean tweets and I’m no celebrity, but I just kind of laughed about it. Some of these guys have three followers and one of them is their mom. But it was also good to see the support of the Arizona people and some of the people around me. And some of the Michigan people were nice too.”

There was no school today at St. John’s because of weather concerns. Was it a downer not having the signing ceremony today?

“It was disappointing. We had a little signee group chat. I always wanted to have the signing ceremony with the rest of the team. I already committed once and decommitted but I felt bad for some of my friends on the team like D.J. Brown (who committed to Notre Dame) and Caleb Okechukwu (who committed to Syracuse), because those guys hadn’t committed before, but tomorrow we’ll have something at school.”

So what did you do with the day?

“I really just signed the papers and exchanged texts with the Arizona coaching staff and celebrated with friends and family. Now, I’m headed back to Philly for the Eagles’ parade.”

What was the Super Bowl like as an Eagles’ fan?

“That last pass from Tom Brady was like 10 minutes in the air to me. One of Arizona’s pitches was that Nick Foles went there and they told me I could be the next Nick Foles.”

Did St. John’s ever have a pass where you could catch a pass like Foles?

“I always told people I was the best receiver on the team, but it was hard to prove it since I couldn’t throw to myself. We never had the play where I would catch it, but we ran it a few times in practice.”