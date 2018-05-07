Recruiting Tip: Attitude is everything

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

Here’s the dictionary definition of Attitude:

the way you think and feel about someone or something a feeling or way of thinking that affects a person’s behavior

Good or bad, attitude dictates your entire approach to life. Is the glass half full or half empty? College coaches can smell a bad attitude from a mile away and they would like to stay away from those players that consistently feel like the glass is half empty. Do you know or work with someone who is constantly complaining, always has a problem, or isn’t ever happy? Do you enjoy being around that person? Well, college coaches don’t want that type player on their team. It’s no fun to coach a player who has a bad attitude.

The reality is that as a college athlete, you will go through some difficult times: early morning workouts, late night traveling, sleepless and homework full nights. Your attitude is an indication of how you will deal with difficult situations and college coaches have the difficult task of trying to predict how a student-athlete will respond in those situations. A good attitude goes a long way in being a successful college athlete.

Take what legendary college football coach Lou Holtz said to heart: “Life is ten percent what happens to you and ninety percent how you respond to it.”

Attitude is something you can control, so don’t let a bad one control you.