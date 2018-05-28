Recruiting Tip: How to get noticed by college coaches

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

At Playced, the No. 1 question we’ve been asked so far this year is: “How can I get noticed by college coaches?”

Here’s the reality: There are nearly 2,000,000 high school athletes every year looking for an athletic scholarship. For that reason, unless you’re a five-star athlete in your sport, you won’t stand out in a crowd that large. If you haven’t been noticed yet, you have to do something about it. College coaches aren’t going find you from a box score, an online profile, or from a headline in your school paper. College recruiting doesn’t work that way for 98 percent of high school athletes. The college intramural fields are full of athletes that could have played in college, but they didn’t do anything about it.

An effective recruiting game plan to get noticed (and then recruited) needs to be strategic, realistic and organized. First, identify appropriate colleges to target based on your athletic and academic abilities. Then, contact the coaches at those schools via email, Twitter or even a phone call. Finally, get your current coach involved to vouch for your abilities and character.

That’s how you get noticed by college coaches. If you follow that simple three-step game plan, you’ll not only get noticed, but you’re liable to get recruited.