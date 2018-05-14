Recruiting Tip: Only focus on what you can control

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

So, last week you had a great game. You had four hits (one home run), two stolen bases and you pitched five innings without giving up a run. With several college coaches in the stands, you thought your cell phone would be blowing up this week, but it hasn’t, and you don’t understand why. Calm down. Take a deep breath. You have to understand that you don’t know exactly which coaches were at the game, whether or not those coaches have a need at your position, if they were there to watch someone else, or if based on your tremendous performance they added you to their “watch” list.

When going through the recruiting process, you really only need to worry about the things YOU can control. Don’t fret about what is happening with other players and don’t try to guess what coaches are thinking. It will drive you crazy. Here’s a short list of the things you can control and that will ensure you don’t give the college coaches a reason to scratch you off their recruiting lists:

Be a good sport

Be coachable

Be careful on Social Media

Don’t wait until your senior year to start

Don’t rely on someone else to find your scholarship

Learn how athletes in your sport are evaluated

Play every game like someone is watching

Don’t worry when you make a mistake

The above rules are all things you can control. Don’t worry about the rest.