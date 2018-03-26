Recruiting Tip: Sample emails to send to college coaches

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Fred Bastie, the owner and founder of Playced.com. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology-based recruiting software identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and their recruiting advisers provide a recruiting experience that is trusted by college coaches and backed by a money-back guarantee.

There are only so many ways to generate interest from college coaches. You can sign up for a camp, try to connect on Twitter, schedule some unofficial visits, or you can strategically email colleges coaches at schools that match your abilities. I know you’ve heard it before, but the most efficient way to start a dialogue with a college coach is to send emails. Keep in mind that the first email you send has to be personalized, relatively short and provide an easy way for a coach to quickly make a decision on whether or not he or she is interested in responding to you. A follow up email should be similar, but with a slightly different message.

Here are three example emails. The first one is an introductory email and the next two are follow up emails with different circumstances. The purpose of these examples is to give you an idea of the tone, length and general content for your emails, but the emails you send need to be in your own words.

Example of an introductory email

Subject: Requesting camp/workout info, Offensive Line, Class of 2018

Coach Smith,

My name is Roger Williams and I am an Offensive Lineman, class of 2018, who attends Adams County Christian School in Natchez, MS. I am very interested in playing for ABC University. I know I will get a great education and hope to continue my athletic career.

When you have a moment, could you please look at my highlight video and give me some feedback? I’d like to see if there might be any opportunities for me, within your program.

Here’s a link to my resume with highlight video included: https://bit.ly/2G4u5fy . I greatly appreciate any input you might have for me.

Thank you for your time,

Roger Williams

Cell: 455-999-9995

Email: rog.will2874@gmail.com

If you don’t get a response, then a few weeks after your introductory email, you should send a follow up email. There’s a fine line between being persistent and being rude. Tone and frequency can go a long way toward hearing back from a college coach. Sending a follow up email after a few weeks while expressing an understanding of how busy college coaches are will be much better received than sending emails and leaving voicemails demanding a response.

Example of a follow up email

Subject: Requesting camp/workout info, Offensive Line, Class of 2018

Coach Smith,

I didn’t receive a response on a previous email I sent and wanted to reach out again because I am very interested in playing for ABC University. My name is Roger Williams and I am an Offensive Lineman, class of 2018, who attends Adams County Christian School in Natchez, MS.

My high school coach believes that ABC University would be a good match for me. If you would like to contact him, his email address is coachtim@gmail.com . I know you are extremely busy, but could you please look at my highlight video and give me some feedback? I’m very interested in being a Bulldog in 2019.

Here’s a link to my resume with highlight video included: https://bit.ly/2G4u5fy . I greatly appreciate any input you might have for me.

Thank you for your time,

Roger Williams

Cell: 455-999-9995

Email: rog.will2874@gmail.com

Another opportunity to send a follow up email is if you decide to visit the campus. This would be an unofficial visit, but it might help convince a coach you are really interested in the program.

Example of a follow up email regarding an unofficial visit

Subject: Visiting Campus on May 12-14

Coach Smith,

I just wanted to follow up on a previous email I sent. Currently, I would consider ABC University one of my top three choices, as far as schools I would like to attend. I am also very interested in the ABC University Football program and would like to discuss any roster opportunities there might be within your program.

I will be in your area on May 12-14, and I was hoping I could visit the ABC campus. I am very flexible in working out a time to visit, so please let me know your availability.

For your reference, here is a link to my athletic resume, highlight video included: https://bit.ly/2G4u5fy. If there is anything else you need from me, please let me know.

Thank you for your time,

Roger Williams

Cell: 455-999-9995

Email: rog.will2874@gmail.com

Here’s the deal

The above emails are just examples to give you some ideas on the topics to cover in your emails. Your emails will be much more effective if you write them yourself. Look for our recruiting tip next Monday. We’ll cover an email strategy when you sign up for a showcase or camp.