Recruiting Tip: The college recruiting funnel

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn't about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide

College coaches are constantly looking for talented athletes. They reach out to many, contact some, and sign a handful. This is called the college recruiting funnel. It applies to all intercollegiate sports, but the above image represents the Division I College Football Recruiting Funnel. The numbers for other sports are different, but the concept is the same.

You really need to understand this concept to understand how to have a successful recruiting journey. The numbers make it obvious why you have to pursue colleges that match your abilities. Your recruiting process is a finite amount of time and the door closes a little more as each game passes. Don’t waste any time pursuing colleges that don’t make sense based on your academic and athletic abilities.

If college coaches haven’t identified you as a recruit yet, then the chances of them suddenly finding you without some help are like the chances of finding a needle in a haystack. There are thousands of other athletes out there competing for scholarships. There’s probably a reason they haven’t found you yet, so something has to change. You have to reach out to reach out to them and express interest in their program.

Don’t be afraid to contact coaches and don’t expect someone else to do it for you. Being proactive shows initiative and separates you from the crowd. Being persistent and patient are critical. Don’t expect to land a scholarship with one email. You shouldn’t be discouraged if you don’t hear back immediately from schools you try to connect with. Most importantly, don’t sit back and wait to be discovered…It may not happen. Put together a recruiting game plan and pursue your dream.