Recruiting Tip: You really need an athletic/academic resume

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

If you’re serious about playing your sport in college, you need a way for college coaches to quickly determine if they are interested in you. They need to review your academic and athletic facts and metrics and watch some video to see your athleticism. That’s really about all they need to decide if you’re a legitimate candidate for their roster. For that reason, it’s a good idea to have an athletic/academic resume as the last piece of your recruiting puzzle. It doesn’t need to be fancy or elaborate, but it does need to be organized. To be sure it’s organized, I would divide your resume into the following four sections:

Personal information: Your personal information should include your name, height, weight, primary position, email address, telephone number and hometown. Also, a simple profile picture can’t hurt. Academic standing and accomplishments: Your academic information would include high school name, graduation date, cumulative GPA, Core Course GPA, desired major (if you have one) and your SAT and/or ACT score. You should also include your NCAA ID Number that you are issued upon registering with the NCAA Eligibility Center. By clearly summarizing your academic information it allows coaches to easily determine if you meet the academic standards of their institution. Your athletic statistics and honors: Your athletic information is a little trickier. A link to your video is critical if you want to get a coach’s attention. Every college coach evaluates players a little differently and they really need to see your athleticism to be able to decide whether to contact you. Also, you need to consider that the important metrics and statistics are different for every position, in every sport. For example, an offensive lineman is evaluated completely differently than a linebacker and a shooting guard is graded differently than a power forward. You want to include the statistics that are relevant to your sport and position. If you don’t know which statistics to include, do some homework. You can research online, ask your current coach for help and/or look at the recruiting questionnaires for your sport on a few college websites. The contact information for your current coach: Finally, you should include your current coach’s contact information. Your coach will serve as a reference to any college coach looking to recruit you. This is critical, because college coaches will listen to your current coach’s opinion.

There are many websites where you can create a recruiting resume. These can be a big help in your recruiting process, but while an online resume can be helpful, you’re mistaken if you believe you can post your resume online and wait for the scholarship offers to roll in the door. Most college coaches don’t spend their evenings searching through online resumes to fill their rosters and if they did, what would make your resume stand out from the others?

The most effective way to use an online resume is for you (the recruit) to send your resume to a coach or share a link to your resume with the coaches you have identified as realistic possibilities. Although an online resume can be helpful, a well-organized recruiting resume, coupled with an endorsement from your current coach, can be as effective as any online resume or profile.