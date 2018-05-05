Recruiting Trail: Latest on Romeo Langford, Joey Evans, Tyrese Maxey, Wendell Moore

Recent days have provided some major news on the recruiting trail. Here’s all you need to know.

Romeo Langford Commits to Indiana

The college decision of five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford was one of the most anticipated commitments of the 2018 recruiting period.

Langford narrowed his list to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt back in November, which sparked an incessant measure of speculation from all three fan bases for months.

Would he pick the hometown option at Indiana? Would he join Quentin Grimes, David McCormack and Devon Dotson at Kansas? Would he join fellow McDonald’s All-Americans Darius Garland and Simisola Shittu at Vanderbilt?

In the end, it was only fitting ending for Langford to tease his fans one final time by hovering over a Vanderbilt hat for a brief moment, before emphatically choosing Indiana amidst a delirious celebration at New Albany High School in Southern Indiana.

With the addition of Langford, head coach Archie Miller has scrambled to gain the 9th-ranked recruiting class in 2018 according to 247Sports.

Although Langford is expected to be a ‘one-and-done’ at Indiana, Hoosiers fans are hopeful that his commitment leads to future success with five-star targets like Trayce Jackson-Davis, Keion Brooks and Trendon Watford.

The 2018-19 season will be an exciting year for the Hoosiers. The team will likely be in the preseason Top-25 and Langford is already talking about a national championship in Bloomington.

Romeo Langford on next year's Indiana team: "With the people they got coming back and coming in, I just feel it's a national championship team." #iubb — Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) May 1, 2018

Tyrese Maxey announces his final five schools, sets a commitment date

Tyrese Maxey, the 13th ranked prospect in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports, dropped a massive two-part announcement on Twitter on Thursday night.

In the Tweet, Maxey announced his final five schools Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Texas, while also stating that he would make his final decision on Wednesday May 9th.

I WILL BE COMMITTING TO……… 🤐 pic.twitter.com/PTeLSRhko2 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 3, 2018

Kentucky is believed to be the heavy favorite to land the services of Maxey. Earlier this week, Maxey spoke with ZagsBlog insider Sean Bock and revealed that he’s interested in reclassifying to the class of 2018.

“Academically I’m fine. I take my classes, I’m a pretty good student, so I’m actually in a pretty good place for that,” Maxey told Bock. “But I just want to see what’s best for my family and best for my future. I’m ready to get that decision made.”

Much of the speculation on Maxey has also revolved around Ashton Hagans, a good friend of Maxey’s who’s also been the center of reclassification rumors after he announced his commitment to Kentucky in April.

In any case, Maxey will make decision on Wednesday, and any decision other than Kentucky will likely come as a major shock to the college basketball world.

Tyrese Maxey wouldn't do a May announcement if he wasn't reclassifying. He's going to Kentucky. He's going in 2018 and if Ashton Hagans joins, look out. #BBN — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 3, 2018

Joey Baker reclassifies to the class of 2018 to join Duke’s monster recruiting class



Almost in response to all the reclassification rumors surrounding Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey at Kentucky, Duke’s top prospect in the class of 2019 made a major announcement of his own.

If it wasn’t already official, Mike Krzyzewski has likely pulled off the greatest recruiting coup in college basketball history.

Although Baker may not be a viral superstar like R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones, he’s just as lethal. The 6-foot-7 small forward from Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, N.C. (the same school that produced Dennis Smith Jr) is the one of the best shooters in the country.

People have probably heard this from scouts and media members already. But I'll say it again for emphasis. Joey Baker (@Joey_bvker) has a college ready jump shot. He's deadly from 3-point range and he can score it from off the dribble too. Has some bounce too. Don't overlook that — Michael McLamb (@McLambSays) February 25, 2018

Duke’s new ‘Fab Five’ will have to be the driving force behind the team’s success in the upcoming season. Duke lost all five of its starters from last year’s unit that advanced to the Elite Eight before getting eliminated by Kansas.

The top returner from last year’s team is sophomore Marques Bolden who averaged just 3.9 points per game.

Wendell Moore cuts his list to five schools

Wendell Moore, the 24th-ranked prospect in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports, announced via Twitter on Friday that he would be narrowing his list of potential schools to five.

Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Wake Forest all made the cut, providing a signal that Moore values the close-to-home options. Moore plays at Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C. and on the Nike EYBL circuit for Team CP3, which is also based in North Carolina.

At this point, it’s hard to decipher any leader in the recruiting battle for Moore. For a significant amount of time, Roy Williams and North Carolina were thought to be the favorites as the Tar Heels were one of the early programs to get involved in his recruitment.

Another positive sign for the Heels came when four-star UNC signee Rechon “Leaky” Black announced that he would be transferring from Montverde Academy to join Moore at Cox Mill High School for his senior season.

However in recent months, many of the rumors have switched to Duke. The Blue Devils coaching staff have made Moore a top priority as assistants Nate James, Jon Scheyer and Chris Carrawell all visited with Moore in April. Krzyzewski also joined his assistants for an in-home visit on April 15th.

Wake Forest is also believed to be a major contender. Head coach Danny Manning has been diligently recruiting Moore since his freshman year according to a recent interview with Corey Evans from Rivals.

“He (Danny Manning) is talking to me and texting me every day and just showing me that I am his guy. He has done it since my 9th grade and they are doing a great job of recruiting me,” Moore told Evans.

North Carolina State and South Carolina are firmly in the mix, but most of the rumors have not been centered around either program at this point in time.

