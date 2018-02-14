Redskins, Penn State legend LaVar Arrington hired as head football coach at Maranatha (Calif.) High

A legendary NFL linebacker is the new head football coach at Maranatha High School in Southern California.

As reported by the Pasadena Star-News, among other outlets, former Redskins and Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington was hired as the new head football coach at Maranatha High on Monday. The move ends a month long search for the successor to Steve Bogan, who left in January to lead the program at Bonita High School.

While Arrington on field football acumen isn’t up for debate, his ability to lead with a clipboard is still far from a certainty. Arrington is still new to the coaching game, having served as an assistant coach at Long Beach Poly during the 2017 season after relocating to Los Angeles full time to work with NFL Network. The Pittsburgh native’s previous nine years since retiring from football in September 2007 were spent as an on-air radio host in Washington, where he spent all but one of his professional seasons.

It was the linebacker’s one season played outside of Washington — for the New York Giants — that helped sew the seeds of a relationship that would help Arrington segue into coaching; the current Long Beach Poly head coach is former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce, who was a teammate of Arrington’s in both Washington and New York.

The good news for a first-time coach? Maranatha finished with a 6-5 record and might have gone further if it hadn’t run into the buzzsaw that was eventual state champion San Bernadino Aquinas High in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

A school with a strong culture, coming off a winning season with a head coach who brings an NFL pedigree? Whether it works or not, it sure sounds like a fun time.