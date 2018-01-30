For Reggie Perry, speaking to crowd was most nerve-wracking part of McDonald's experience

Thomasville (Ga.) senior power forward Reggie Perry received his honorary jersey Tuesday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

A Mississippi State signee, the 6-foot-9 Perry is ranked as the nation’s No. 8 power forward and a top-25 prospect overall by ESPN. While he’s ready for college competition, Perry said he’s excited to take in all of the McDonald’s All-American experience first.

“I was nervous at first but as soon as we got started all the nerves and chills went away,” Perry told USA TODAY. “It actually made me a little more nervous than a tight game because this was my first time speaking in front of a big crowd.

“When I was younger, in the fourth grade, that’s when I became aware of the game. That’s when I started working and striving to become one. I want to have fun with the guys and show some of the NBA scouts I can play.”

One note for the McDonald’s All-American organizers: Be sure to get Perry his gear early. As someone who has had to grow accustomed to purchasing very large clothing and gear, Perry is usually among the first in line to get new shoes to ensure his size is in stock.

“Shoes aren’t that hard to find in the big sizes, you just have to order them and be the first one to get them because they don’t make as many.”

Here’s betting that the McDonald’s staff will have whatever Perry needs in stock.

The Georgia native won’t have to travel far to get to the McDonald’s game, which will be held in Peach State for the first time. Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.