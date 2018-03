Last year’s Super 25 boys spring soccer champions Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) has risen to the top of the latest rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

The Warriors, who began the season No. 2, are 10-0. Westminster (Atlanta), last week’s No. 1 team, dropped a spot.

There are a whopping 15 newcomers to the rankings, led by No. 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.).