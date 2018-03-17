Reno high school QB, one of nation's best, flips commitment to Michigan

Damonte Ranch quarterback Cade McNamara has committed to another powerhouse college football program.
McNamara announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon that he has committed to Michigan.
He had been committed to Notre Dame, but rescinded that commitment last month.
McNamara said Michigan is a better fit for him.
“I’m super excited about my commitment. So excited to have finally found the true perfect fit,” he wrote to the RGJ.
He said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sold him on gong there.
“I love coach Harbaugh as a man and a competitor. The entire staff is very competitive and cohesive. Michigan just feels like home,” McNamara wrote.
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound quarterback Damonte Ranch also had offers from Alabama and Georgia and USC.