Report: 5-star 2019 PG Ashton Hagans on verge of reclassifying

It sure sounds like 5-star point guard Ashton Hagans will be a member of Kentucky’s Class of 2018 sooner rather than later.

As reported by SEC Country’s Kyle Tucker, Hagans has been working out with Class of 2018 McDonald’s All-American Kentucky commit E.J. Montgomery. While that may not be only due to the possibility they play together in the forthcoming season, it’s clear Hagans has been doing whatever he can to give himself the option of arriving in Lexington sooner rather than later.

“Just be on the lookout,” Hagans told SEC Country. “Tell them I’m coming. Coming soon. …

“I saw the players they had coming in this year and I was talking to my dad. I told him, ‘I would love to play with each one of them guys.’ ”

I wonder what EJ and Ashton would look like playing together … https://t.co/xNx8Jmk7K9 pic.twitter.com/HRQes7GmHj — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) May 23, 2018

That, “soon” is apparently a reference to the Class of 2018. Hagans’ father Marvin Hagans spoke to SEC Country about what he still has to accomplish to move forward.

Hagans and his father Marvin explained Tuesday night that he needed to complete four extra courses online — on which he started working back in November — to graduate high school this summer. He has finished three of them and is nearly done with the fourth, an English class. “He’s got to do some reading when we get home,” Marvin said at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an intense, hour-long workout with Montgomery and a trainer. “I think he’ll be done with the class around the end of [May], first of June. Just gotta pass it. The other grades are in.”

To say that Hagans could make an enormous difference in Kentucky’s future prospects is an understatement. Hagans is ranked as the top point guard in the Class of 2019 and a top-10 overall prospect. The Newton (Ga.) star committed to Kentucky April 10 and has only grown more connected to the program since.

So, will Hagans be in Lexington before Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas in August? He makes it pretty clear, when assessing his final outstanding online course.