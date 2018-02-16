Report: Four-star Garfield (Seattle) PF J'Raan Brooks decommits from St. John's

That sound you hear is the positive St. John’s vibes coming to a screeching halt as four-star forward J'Raan Brooks decommits: https://t.co/81F5w9yzWs #sjubb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) February 15, 2018

After committing less than two months to cross the country for his college basketball career, a Top-80 basketball player in the Class of 2018 has reportedly changed his mind.

J’Raan Brooks, a four-star power forward for head coach Brandon Roy and No. 13 Garfield (Seattle), has decommitted from St. John’s, according to the New York Post’s Zack Braziller. Brooks had committed to the Red Storm on Christmas Eve.

Four star forward J’Raan Brooks has decommitted from St Johns, per source. Was told he had doubts about being so far from home and didn’t think it was his best option. #sjubb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) February 15, 2018

Brooks is the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018 from Washington, the No. 22 power forward and the No. 79 player overall, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

As Braziller reports in the Post, the Seattle native Brooks had concerns about being so far from home. As for head coach Chris Mullin and the Red Storm, they are now 14-13 (3-11 in the Big East).

The 6-foot-8 Brooks had previously committed to USC, but stepped away from the Trojans amid the FBI probe that led to the arrest of USC assistant coach Tony Bland.

The loss of Brooks is a tough blow to what was ranked as the nation’s No. 31 recruiting class, per 247 Sports. Still committed to St. John’s are three-star recruits Josh Roberts and Greg Williams.