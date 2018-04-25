Report: Hot tub, text messages allegedly behind Ohio football coach's resignation

A former assistant football coach in Ohio who resigned last year over allegations of misconduct reportedly did so under the threat of termination.

Cincinnati FOX affiliate WXIX-TV recently received documents explaining the nature of the allegations against former Anderson (Cincinnati) High coach Mike Arlinghaus.

Per WXIX, the documents say the now 53-year-old Arlinghaus resigned under the threat of termination after a parent made a report to the principal regarding Arlinghaus and her daughter.

As WXIX reports, the parent showed the principal screenshots of what she says Arlinghaus texted her daughter, featuring comments such as, “Hey do you like hot tubbing. Just curious.” and “Just wondering because I’m going to close mine first weekend in November and everyone is going to be gone and I want someone to use it before I close it.”

Additionally, WXIX reports that the screenshots showed him asking the student to keep the conversation between them.

Arlinghaus’ resignation happened in October 2017 behind closed doors after the educator misconduct form was sent to the Ohio Department of Education, per WXIX. After a reporter went to Arlinghaus’ home in an attempt to give him an opportunity to address the situation, he said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Arlinghaus, who in addition to coaching was a study hall monitor at the school, also used to be a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.