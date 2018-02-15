Report: Marjory Stoneman Douglass HS football coach shot while shielding students from bullets

An assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High in Parkland, Fla. may be yet another casualty of the shooting Wednesday at the hands of an expelled Douglass student.

According to the Miami Herald, MSD assistant football coach Aaron Feis was shot during the on-campus school shooting at the Broward County school. During Wednesday’s incident, Feis reportedly threw himself in front of students to shield them from bullets.

Amid massacre, a story of courage: Reports say football coach stepped in front of bullets https://t.co/y966OOZgAe pic.twitter.com/Vi6ATsMrX3 — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) February 15, 2018

While reports from Feis’ coaching colleagues initially claimed that Feis had survived the attack, a 9 p.m. press conference organized by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that a football coach at the school had passed away due to the shooting.

Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018

The Miami Herald intimated that coach was Feis, who was known to be in critical condition following the shooting:

By 9 p.m., the hope that had been rekindled on Twitter was extinguished. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel announced that “a beloved football coach is dead.” He did not name the coach.

Despite that language used by the Herald, Feis’ cousin insisted on Facebook that he was still alive in critical condition at an area hospital:

In addition to his duties as an assistant coach, Feis was a security guard at the South Florida school from which he graduated in 1999. Feis was a MSG lifer, graduating from the school and serving there for nearly his entire professional career.