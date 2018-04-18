Report: Oregon parent left revolver in bathroom at volleyball tournament

Here’s a compelling argument against the implementation of concealed-carry laws on school property: What happens when a legal adult forgets their gun in the school restroom?

That’s apparently precisely what happened in Oregon, where an unidentified parent of a player left their revolver inside a bathroom stall during a volleyball tournament at Gladstone High School. According to ABC affiliate KATU, the coach of a visiting team found the revolver during the tournament on Saturday, and immediately turned it over to police.

Gladstone Superintendent Bob Stewart tells parents to talk to kids about guns but says nothing about the reckless gun owner who left a gun in the school’s bathroom. Gun owner’s CHL should be revoked.https://t.co/x5plDnWIkW — Ceasefire Oregon (@CeasefireOregon) April 18, 2018

The authorities were then able to determine it was the property of an Oregon resident who held a legal concealed carry permit and had forgotten the firearm on top of a toilet paper dispenser.

The incident inspired a letter to parents from the Gladstone Superintendent Bob Stewart, a copy of which was obtained by KATU. Part of that note is directly below, highlighting the best attempt at a takeaway from an otherwise disturbing incident.

A parent from one of the participating teams told the building supervisor that he had placed his revolver in the restroom stall and forgot to pick it up. He was directed to the Gladstone Police Department. The matter is currently in the hands of law enforcement. The individual did have a legal concealed weapons permit. While some students became aware of this incident, I am not aware that any students actually saw the revolver. Please take this opportunity to speak with your teen about the importance of telling an adult immediately if they see or hear about a weapon in the school. Their quick action can keep our students safe.

There’s no sense yet whether the unidentified parent will face charges for leaving the firearm unsecured in the restroom. One would hope that at the very least no similar incidents will emerge anytime soon.