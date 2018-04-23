Report: South Carolina state finalist coach axed for blowing whistle on own school

A former South Carolina boys basketball coach who led his team to a state final has now filed suit claiming he was pushed out because he reported cases of administrators changing grades of students, covering up claims of sexual harassment and misusing government funds.

As reported by The State, the newspaper based in Columbia, S.C., Hemingway boys basketball coach Andre Weathers claims he was fired just after he reported the school and school district to the South Carolina Department of Education early in the 2016-17 school year.

10 time Region Champions

7 time State Champions

20-6 overall 9-1 region record

2017-2018 Hemingway Tigers!#Dominate #WoodyStrong #Back2Back pic.twitter.com/VuLuEobm2n — Hemingway Basketball (@HHS_TigersHoops) March 5, 2018

At the time, Weathers was just months removed from a spot in the South Carolina Class A state final. A year later, Hemingway finished the job without Weathers, earning the 2017-18 Class A state crown, as you can see above.

Weathers provided more insight into his personal ordeal in an interview with WPDE:

“I had to go a whole year, and when you apply at places, they do background checks and all that kind of stuff,” Weathers said to scnow.com. “And with it being online, everybody — we’re in a technology age — Googles and sees things. And I had a lot places that I interviewed . . . they said no because of what was out there.”

Weathers finally did make it back on to a court, accepting the role as head coach of Marion High School (S.C.). And in his first year, he came within two wins of a Class AA state title at Marion, too. Not a bad start to a new legacy for a coach who insists he was only trying to do the right thing.