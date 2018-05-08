Report: Undisclosed HS coach was a drug buyer in $3 million steroid ring

According to the New York Post, a duo of online dealers of steroids and other designer drugs earned nearly $3 million across five years selling illicit substances which purchasers bought online using untraceable currency. Critically, at least one of those notable purchasers is a high school football coach.

The Post’s reporting indicates that at least one undisclosed high school coach was a noted customer for the “Next Day Gear” online pharmaceutical sales ring run by Mark Sanchez and Callaway Crain. The two men operated their business from their native Texas, with Sanchez’s house serving as a, “laboratory that the defendant was operating in order to mix and bottle the compounds.”

“The defendants sold to college football players, an NFL football player, fitness trainers, police officers, members of the Armed Forces serving overseas, drug dealers, doctors, lawyers and even a high school athletic coach,” New York Assistant District Attorney Adam Maltz told the court at Sanchez’s arraignment Monday, per the Post.

The two men reportedly were able to launder the payments for their goods by accepting online currency and untraceable Western Union payments.

There’s no current sense of the possible penalty each may face for their involvement in the ring, though both are almost certain to spend time behind bars. According to the Post, the evidence against the pair and a third man, Scott Moore, is “overwhelming.”