Retired N.J. youth baseball coach stabbed to death while walking to church

A former New Jersey high school baseball coach was reportedly stabbed on his way to church on Saturday.

As reported by NJ.com, former New Jersey Babe Ruth and RBI league coach Anthony Bello was killed after he was stabbed while walking to church through Pershing Park on Sunday. There’s no immediately known motive for Bello’s death, and police have been able to provide little color to the incident beyond the fact that Bello apparently died from a stab wound to his torso.

He was 77 when he died.

Meanwhile, all have agreed that it was profoundly unfair to come to a man who was universally known as being overtly kind and caring.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly,” Paul Lewandowski told NJ.com.”I was walking through the park yesterday … and at first it didn’t dawn on me who it was.”

Bello was reportedly brought to coach because he loved teaching younger athletes. That clearly continued throughout his coaching career and time as a teacher at County Prep High School and St. Nicholas School.