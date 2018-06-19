Ricky Pearsall Jr., one of Arizona's top 2019 WRs, commits to ASU football

Four days after he picked up his first Pac-12 offer, Tempe Corona del Sol 2019 wide receiver Ricky Pearsall gave Arizona State a commitment on Monday to play football.

Pearsall, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, is ranked by azcentral sports as the No. 4 wide receiver for the 2018 Arizona high school season.

“There are a lot of factors that come into play when picking the right school,” Pearsall said. “ASU for me hit every single key factor of mine.

“It’s close to home, which means my family and friends could come support me. Also, (ASU coach) Herm Edwards is a great coach to play for. He looks at it as more than just a game. He wants to make sure he forms his players to the best they can be, on and off the field.

“I believe in all the staff and what they have setup for this program and I’m very grateful to become a part of it.”

In a game against Gilbert last season, Pearsall set 6A receiving records for yards with 342 to go with five TD catches on 14 receptions.

Read the rest of the story in The Arizona Republic