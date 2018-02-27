Riverdale Baptist climbs to No. 10 with title, No. 21 Manasquan leads three new teams in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

USA Today Sports

Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was the week’s biggest riser in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings, jumping 10 spots to No. 10 with a national title.

The Crusaders (23-5) went 4-0 last week to win the National Independent School Championship in Mooresville, N.C., knocking off Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro) 67-55 in the title game as Shakira Austin had 27 points.

Two other Super 25 teams won titles.

Centennial (Las Vegas) improved a spot to No. 6 with its fourth consecutive state 4A championship.

The Bulldogs finished their season at 29-3 as Justice Etheridge had 14 points in a 74-65 overtime defeat of Liberty (Henderson) in the 4A state championship, helping her team make up a 15-point second-half deficit.

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) rose a spot to No. 9 as the Hawks went 4-0 to win the National Association of Christian Athletes national championship in Dayton, Tenn. Elizabeth Balogun had 17 points in a 65-40 defeat of New Hope Academy (Landover Hills, Md.) in the title game of the tournament.

No. 21 Manasquan, N.J., is the top new team. The Warriors (24-2) were in the rankings earlier this season and returned after Dara Mabrey had 33 points in a 70-52 defeat of then-No. 18 St. John Vianney (Holmdel) in the Shore Conference Tournament championship. Mabrey also had 18 points in a 55-37 defeat of Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank) in a SCT semifinal.

The other new teams are No. 22 Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) and No. 25 Bartlesville, Okla.

