Riverdale Baptist rises to No. 1, No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas leads four new teams in rankings

Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) is the new No. 1 in the Super 25 baseball rankings. The Crusaders (32-1) went from No. 2 to the top spot even though their season was already over because previous No. 1 Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) lost in the 4A state championship.

Riverdale Baptist’s resume includes 27 consecutive wins to close the season, including victories over teams from five states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Over the past two years, the Warriors are 62-2.

The top new team is No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), which plays No. 17 George Jenkins (Lakeland, Fla.) in an 8A state semifinal on Friday. The Raiders (25-3) advanced as Caleb Roberts hit a two-run homer in a 10-1 defeat of Nova (Davie) in an 8A quarterfinal.

The other new teams: No. 21 Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale); No. 22 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.); and No. 25 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas).

Calvary Christian (29-1), which had been No. 1 since the fifth week of the season, dropped to No. 23 with its first loss after 60 consecutive wins.