Riverdale Baptist takes top honors in final Super 25 ranking of season

Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) finished as the No. 1 team in the final Super 25 baseball rankings of the season.

The Crusaders went 32-1, winning their final 27 games.

While most of the ranked teams had already finished their seasons, two Super 25 teams won state titles last week.

St. Xavier (Louisville) won its eighth state title to move up a spot to No. 6 in the rankings. The Tigers improved to 37-2 as Andrew Littlefield had a three-run homer and Ryan Nicholson had three RBI, including a two-run homer, in a 10-6 defeat of Highlands (Fort Thomas) in the state championship. Nicholson also threw a two-hitter in a 3-0 state semifinal defeat of Hazard.

The other Super 25 team that won a title over the weekend is the new No. 24 team, Fishers, Ind. The Tigers (29-7) defeated Cathedral (Indianapolis) 4-3 in the state championship as Ben Burton drove in two runs.