Unbeaten Boylan Catholic, North Allegheny reach Super 25 girls basketball rankings



Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), which is a two-time defending state champion and the reigning Super 25 champion, moved into the top five in this week’s Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Warriors went 2-0 last week to win the District 7-AAA tournament.

Brinae Alexander had 24 points in an 69-46 defeat of Stewarts Creek (Smyrna) in the District 7-AAA tournament championship. Alasia Hayes had 16 points in a 59-32 district semifinal win at Oakland (Murfreesboro).

There are two new teams in the Super 25, both of them unbeaten.

No. 24 Boylan Catholic (Rockford, Ill.) improved to 30-0, led by McKenzie Brown, who is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans.

No. 25 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) is 22-0 as Madelyn Fischer had 18 points in a 61-50 defeat of West Allegheny (Imperial) in the Tigers’ final regular season game.

