The R.J. Hampton Blog: March Madness, McDonald's All American Game and more

Little Elm (Texas) sophomore point guard R.J. Hampton is one of the top players in the country, regardless of class, with a who’s who of college suitors to match his five-star status like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and many others. Hampton, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 25, was a member of the U16 National Team that captured the gold medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship last summer and he’s obliterating the competition to the tune of 31 points per game this high school season. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up guys, it’s R.J. Hampton back with my second blog!

Well, unfortunately we weren’t able to win the state title.

We finished first in the district and ended up falling by two in the final seconds of the third round.

We just came up short.

It sucked, mostly because I won’t be able to play with the seniors anymore.

I’ve turned it in to motivation now though because AAU season is here!

I’m running with Mudiay Elite on the Under Armour circuit so I’m ready to get it going!

I was happy with how I played individually this season, I averaged 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists a game and had over 1,000 points in the season. I ended up winning district MVP, DFW Player of the Year and I made all-state too, so that was a blessing.

More than anything it showed me what hard work can get you; that’s the best feeling when you earn it.

It makes me want to work even harder to take it up another level!

As far as my recruitment, coaches are still reaching out to my dad since they can’t hit me yet and he’s my AAU coach. He’s been hearing from Kansas, Mississippi State and a couple of other schools too.

Of course we’re right in the thick of March Madness, the best time of the year.

I could see Duke winning this year.

Now that the season is over I can really focus on my schoolwork even more than already do. My grades are strong, but I want to raise them even more.

My goals for the spring and summer are to make the USA U17 team, win the UA circuit, pick up new offers and solidify myself as the best point guard regardless of class.

I’m excited to be going to the McDonald’s All American Game this weekend too!

I’m going to be doing some reporting for Mars Reel so I’ll be on the other side as a media guy! Haha!

All those guys on the teams are my guys so it’ll be fun.

Playing in the McDonald’s Game is definitely a dream of mine so to be able to get down there and experience everything in person is something I’m excited about!

OK, you know I’ve gotta give y’all some of my music tips right now; I’m still listening to Drake and Michael Jackson for sure, but I’ve started listening to Lil’ Baby too!

Then, Yachty just came out with the album and I’m waiting on Post Malone to drop the new album too!

OK guys I want to thank you again for tuning in to another blog, make sure you check out my reports from the McDonald’s All American Game with Mars Reel and check back soon for the next blog.

See ya later.

Don’t forget to follow R.J. Hampton:

Twitter: @RjHampton14

Instagram: rjhampton14