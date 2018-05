R.J. Hampton

School: Little Elm (Texas)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-4

Weight: 170

College: Undecided

Hampton demolished the competition during the high school season, averaging 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds a game. Now he’s leading the Under Armour Association in scoring (25 points per game) while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out six assists for Mudiay Elite (Texas).