Romeo Langford announces date he will choose between Kansas, Vanderbilt, Indiana

The Romeo Langford recruitment will end April 30.

The five-star shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) will choose between Kansas, Vanderbilt and Indiana, his father Tim Langford confirmed Wednesday.

The announcement will likely be made at New Albany High School, Romeo Langford said last week. Langford, who led the Bulldogs to a state title as a sophomore and finished his prep career as the fourth-leading scorer in Indiana history, is the highest-rated senior yet to make decision.

At one time he considered offers from Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville and UCLA before naming his three finalists in November.

Langford said last month after a McDonald’s All-American game practice that he intended to visit Indiana one more time and that another trip to Vanderbilt could potentially happen, too. No more visits, however, are planned between now and his decision.

“I’ve thought of what I like about each place, but really I’m not worried about that too much,” he said last month. “I’ll make the right decision when the time is right.”

In light of allegations related to the Kansas basketball program, it doesn’t appear Langford’s feelings have yet to change about the school.

Tim Langford, Romeo’s father, said Tuesday he and his family would discuss together what Kansas being tied to the FBI’s case on corruption in college basketball could mean for his son’s decision.

On Wednesday, Tim Langford said he had no comment or update.