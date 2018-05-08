Indiana basketball court to be named after Romeo Langford

Romeo-mania reached a new level this week with an announcement that a basketball court in New Albany (Ind.) will soon be named for him.

Seriously.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Romeo Langford Basketball Court at Kevin Hammermsith Memorial Park will be held at the park, located in New Albany, at 6 p.m. Friday.

The court is scheduled to be finished by July 14 — about a month after Langford plays his last high school game as an Indiana All-Star, and right before the newly committed Indiana Hoosier moves to Bloomington for his freshman season.

In a press release, Floyd County Parks and Recreation said the court will be “named in honor of Langford following his historic high school basketball career at New Albany High School and positive influence off-the-court as a role model to Floyd County’s youth.”

Langford finished his New Albany career with 3,002 points, good enough for fourth all-time in the state and tops among Bulldogs players.

The IndyStar’s Indiana Mr. Basketball, Langford is ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the nation, according to 247sports.com. Sought after widely by big-name colleges, the shooting guard committed to Indiana over Kansas and Vanderbilt.

It’s unclear if he’s going to be at the dedication, but he did share the news on his Twitter account.

For more, visit the Courier-Journal