Romeo Langford decision: Experts weigh in

The wait is almost over. Romeo Langford, the nation’s top uncommitted prospect for the 2018 class, will make his college announcement Monday. He is deciding between IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt. Here is where some experts think he’ll end up.

Zach Osterman, IU insider

The pick: Indiana

The reason: This is an educated forecast, not a certainty. I’m not sure there’s anyone in the state who can safely claim they know for sure, that would also open their mouth and tell anyone at this point. But if we’re reading tea leaves and analyzing context with a skeptical eye, then from my seat, IU looks the safest pick. I’m not sure the location-of-decision factor is as big of a deal as is being suggested publicly, but I’m still sticking with the Hoosiers as of 9:43 a.m. Monday.

Jerry Meyer, 247Sports

The pick: Indiana

The reason: All the intel I am gathering says Indiana. It makes sense and the nature of the announcement only lends credence to the assumption of Indiana.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN

The pick: Indiana.

The reason: All the arrows lately are pointing toward Bloomington. Archie Miller and his staff have now had over a year to develop a relationship with Romeo and his family, and Romeo has seen what it would mean to the state for him to stay for home for school. Having his announcement open to the public means he would have to pick Vanderbilt or Kansas in front of around 4000-5000 Indiana fans. I don’t see that happening.

Romeo Langford Day in Indiana. Will finally make decision out of Indiana, Kansas, Vandy. Would be a major shocker to see him choose anyone except home state Indiana Hoosiers – with him making decision at his high school in New Albany, Indiana. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 30, 2018

A whole lot of other people also think Langford will choose IU, based on predictions gathered by TheHoosier.com. The one guy who think he’ll pick Kansas…is a Kansas commit.

