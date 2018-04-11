Romeo Langford decision: What will Kansas' ties with FBI investigation mean?

In light of allegations related to the Kansas basketball program, it doesn’t appear Romeo Langford’s feelings have yet to change about the school.

Tim Langford, Romeo’s father, said Tuesday he and his family would discuss together what Kansas being tied to the FBI’s case on corruption in college basketball could mean for his son’s impending decision.

On Wednesday, Tim Langford said he had no comment or update. Romeo Langford, the No. 5 player in the 2018 recruiting class, is the highest-ranked senior in the country yet to make his college decision.

Langford is currently in Portland, Oregon, to participate at the Nike Hoop Summit after previously playing in the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald’s All-American Game. He said last week he intended to choose between Kansas, Indiana and Vanderbilt in a couple weeks, likely at a ceremony at the New Albany High gymnasium.

Langford fielded recruiting pitches from Kansas signees Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson and David McCormack last month at the McDonald’s All-American Game in Atlanta. McCormack said he thought Langford was leaning toward picking Kansas.

“I don’t know what he’s waiting on,” McCormack said. “Might as well just come to KU. We go back and forth every now and then. I feel that we’re kind of in the lead as far as recruiting him. I look forward to playing with him. He would be a great addition to the team.”

And Grimes made a bold proclamation.

“I think if Romeo would just come to Kansas it would be an automatic lock for the national championship next year,” he said.

That was before news broke this week tying Kansas to the FBI’s case.

An indictment alleged Adidas executive James Gatto and others helped provide payments for recruits to attend Adidas schools, among them Kansas.

The alleged payments include at least $90,000 to the mother of an unnamed recruit who signed with Kansas in November 2016, according to the indictment. The FBI also alleged a scheme in 2017 to attempt to make payments to the legal guardian of another high-ranking, unnamed player – who eventually made a surprise commitment to Kansas – to outbid an offer to play for a school sponsored by a rival athletic apparel company.

“Earlier (Tuesday), we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment,” said University of Kansas spokesman Joe Monaco in a statement issued Tuesday. “The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff. We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

