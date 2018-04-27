Romeo Langford decision: What it means for Vanderbilt basketball

Romeo Langford, the No. 1 uncommitted basketball player in the country, will choose Vanderbilt or he won’t Monday night.

Either way, the Commodores will move toward a much-anticipated 2018-19 season with their best recruiting class in program history.

Langford, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, will choose between Indiana, Kansas, and Vanderbilt, announcing his decision at 6 p.m. Monday at his New Albany (Ind.) High School gym. Here is how his choice will impact Vanderbilt either way:

National recruiting rank

If Langford picks Vanderbilt: The Commodores would jump from No. 9 to No. 2 in the 247Sports team composite rankings if Langford chose Vanderbilt, according to 247Sports director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer. That’s assuming there are no other changes to other top-10 teams.

If Langford does not pick Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt would stay at or around No. 9, still the highest-ranked class for the Commodores since rankings have been kept by online scouting services like 247, Rivals and Scout. The class already includes five-star signees Darius Garland (Brentwood Academy) and Simi Shittu as well as four-star signee Aaron Nesmith. Currently, Kansas is ranked No. 5 and Indiana is No. 21.

