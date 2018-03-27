USA Today Sports

Romeo Langford, E.J. Montgomery answer random/revealing recruiting questions

Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports

Romeo Langford, E.J. Montgomery answer random/revealing recruiting questions

McDonalds All American Game

Romeo Langford, E.J. Montgomery answer random/revealing recruiting questions

ATLANTA – We caught up with the two highest ranked uncommitted seniors here at the McDonald’s All American Game – New Albany (Ind.) shooting guard Romeo Langford and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) forward E.J. Montgomery – and posed five questions about their final schools that are so random and off the beaten path it’s a safe assumption that they’ve never heard them before.

Still, they’re revealing enough that they give you a slight peek into their thought process.

Check out the video below.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , McDonalds All American Game

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2IVjNwr
Romeo Langford, E.J. Montgomery answer random/revealing recruiting questions
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.