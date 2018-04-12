Romeo Langford: FBI investigation doesn't hurt Kansas' chances

PORTLAND, Oregon — The University of Kansas is one of the latest schools to be tied to the FBI’s probe into college basketball recruiting, and Tuesday’s announcement of an FBI indictment with new charges and details — unsurprisingly — turned heads.

Well, except for one.

New Albany (Ind.) High School star Romeo Langford, the top uncommitted 2018 recruit in the country, is still considering Kansas as one of the three finalists – along with Indiana and Vanderbilt – for his services. The big reveal changed nothing, he said.

“They’re still in my top three,” Langford said of Kansas, adding: “It doesn’t hurt them. It doesn’t make them any better — Well, I don’t know why it would make them better — but it doesn’t hurt them at all.”

Since the news, Langford has not yet been in contact with Kansas head coach Bill Self.

Langford is currently in Oregon as a member of the U.S. Team at the Nike World Summit, although, because of a concussion he suffered during the Jordan Brand Classic, he won’t be able to participate in the event.

Langford plans to announce his college choice April 30 at New Albany High.

Predictably, many from Indiana hope the multi-talented, 6-foot-5 guard plays for the Hoosiers, and often his admirers make that clear on social media.

“It makes me laugh. Where I’m from, they’re high on basketball,” Langford said.

Langford said he has not yet reached a decision, though he reaffirmed that his selection will certainly be one of his three remaining suitors.

“It’s been enjoyable,” he said. “I feel like me and my family have handled it real well, so it hasn’t been too overwhelming at all.”

