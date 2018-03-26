Romeo Langford to give Indiana Hoosiers 'last word'

ATLANTA — Romeo Langford said Monday he intends to wait until late April to make his college basketball decision.

The five-star shooting guard from New Albany, Ind., who this week is participating at the McDonald’s All-American game and activities, said he expects to see coaches from Indiana, Vanderbilt and Kansas at least one more time before he chooses a school.

Langford and his family have planned another trip to Bloomington at the request of coach Archie Miller and his staff.

“Indiana wants me to come back up there just so they can have the last word and meet face-to-face with me my parents again,” Langford said.

A trip to Vanderbilt could potentially happen, too, but Langford said that has yet to confirm that with Commodores’ coach Bryce Drew and staff.

The additional visit to Indiana is another indicator of the importance Miller has placed on keeping home one of the best prep players in the history of the state. Langford won a state championship as a sophomore and his legend grew this season as he chased the record of the state’s all-time boys basketball scoring leader, Damon Bailey.

buzzer-beater by Warren Central in the state semifinals ended New Albany High’s run, leaving Langford with 3,002 points, the fourth-most in state history.

“The season was crazy,” Langford said. “I mean, we didn’t win state and all that, but I felt like it was a successful season. I felt like it was the most support we’ve had. It was the biggest crowds and most sold-out games we’ve had throughout my high school career.”

Indiana fans packed the stands for New Albany games all season and chanted Indiana cheers in Langford’s direction. Long lines of people, adults and children, seeking photos and Langford’s autograph formed after each game

“I’m going to feel more special to them because I’m from Indiana, but there’s no pressure or anything like that for me to commit,” Langford said.

Langford — who previously considered Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke and others — said Louisville’s imminent coaching decision, no matter who is hired, will not lead to late consideration for the Cardinals. He’s focused on his final three and didn’t give any hints about which school might win out.

“I’ve thought of what I like about each place, but really I’m not worried about that too much,” he said. “I’ll make the right decision when the time is right.”

Immanuel Quickley, a close friend and West Team teammate this week, offered his take. The Kentucky point guard signee said: “If I had to guess, I would guess Vandy. But I know nothing. I would guess Vandy.”

Vanderbilt signees Darius Garland and Simisola Shittu are also participating this week. Garland, a five-star point guard, and Langford will play together on the West Team Wednesday. Quickley said he figured the week was more stressful for Langford, E.J. Montgomery and Jordan Brown, the only three of 24 players who remain undecided about where they’ll play in college.

“Me and Romeo, we’re really cool, really close,” Quickley said. “I’m just wishing the best for him. He’s a great player on the floor, great kid off the court.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now. Everybody is asking him where he’s going. I don’t know if he knows. I think he might know. He’s been keeping it kind of low-key about where he’s going.”

